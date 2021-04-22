Crime and Courts

New York City Council

NYC Councilman Chaim Deutsch Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

By Joe Valiquette

What to Know

  • New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch entered a guilty plea in federal court in Manhattan Thursday to an information charging him with tax fraud.
  • Prosecutors said Deutsch filed false and fraudulent income tax returns to the IRS in 2016.  Deutsch admitted claiming personal expenses as business expenses totaling $82,000.
  • Deutsch represents the 48th District which includes Brighton Beach, Gravesend, and Sheepshead Bay.

New York City Councilman Chaim Deutsch entered a guilty plea in federal court in Manhattan Thursday to an information charging him with tax fraud.

Prosecutors said Deutsch filed false and fraudulent income tax returns to the IRS in 2016.  Deutsch admitted claiming personal expenses as business expenses totaling $82,000.

Deutsch represents the 48th District which includes Brighton Beach, Gravesend, and Sheepshead Bay.

Deutsch was released on a $10,000 bond with travel restrictions.  Sentencing is scheduled for July 29.

Details of the charges and plea are expected to be released by the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan later Thursday.

