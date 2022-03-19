Crime and Courts

Brooklyn

NYC Correction Officer Leaves Feces Surprise Tenant's Bedroom Door: Police

A man renting out a room in his Brooklyn home was arrested Thursday after reportedly smearing feces all around his tenant's bedroom door and bathroom.

The NYPD arrested Nigel Escalona, a 44-year-old city correction officer, for allegedly leaving a foul surprise for the woman renting a room from him.

Police said the woman saw Escalona run out of the apartment before she found feces smeared on the door frame, handle and mat of her bedroom, as well as the bathroom door and facet.

Officers arrested the off-duty officer just before 9 p.m. Thursday on charges of criminal mischief.

Attorney information for Escalona was not immediately known.

