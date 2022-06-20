Baby Found Safe After NYC Carjackers Take 1-Year-Old From Dad: Cops

A baby missing for several hours Monday morning has been found safely in the care of family after carjackers stole a father's vehicle with the 1-year-old boy still inside, authorities say.

Police were looking for two suspects believed to have stolen a vehicle near East 117th Street and First Avenue around 6 a.m., the NYPD said. The carjackers allegedly threatened to shoot the car owner.

The carjackers took off from the East Harlem intersection with the vehicle and their victim's toddler riding inside.

ADVISORY: This morning at approx. 6:00 AM, at East 117 St and 1st Ave in Manhattan, two suspects approached a male in the above vehicle, threatened to shoot him, then took the car with the victim's 1-year-old son still inside. Any information please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/15q72a9EK6 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2022

Around 10 a.m., the department announced that the missing Honda Accord had been located and the child was found safely and no longer in danger.

It wasn't immediately clear if officials were still looking for two suspects in connection to the carjacking and kidnapping.