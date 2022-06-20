Crime and Courts

East Harlem

Baby Found Safe After NYC Carjackers Take 1-Year-Old From Dad: Cops

A baby missing for several hours Monday morning has been found safely in the care of family after carjackers stole a father's vehicle with the 1-year-old boy still inside, authorities say.

Police were looking for two suspects believed to have stolen a vehicle near East 117th Street and First Avenue around 6 a.m., the NYPD said. The carjackers allegedly threatened to shoot the car owner.

The carjackers took off from the East Harlem intersection with the vehicle and their victim's toddler riding inside.

Around 10 a.m., the department announced that the missing Honda Accord had been located and the child was found safely and no longer in danger.

It wasn't immediately clear if officials were still looking for two suspects in connection to the carjacking and kidnapping.

