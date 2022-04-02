Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Erie County

NY Town Supervisor Says Campaign Will Go On Despite ‘Partial Pipe Bomb' Threat

Melissa Hartman, who is running for Erie County Clerk, said that the device, on which several threats were written, was thrown into her home while her family was sleeping

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC 10

What to Know

A town supervisor in rural western New York said someone threw a “partial pipe bomb” into her home in an apparent effort to persuade her to drop her bid for Erie County Clerk.

Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman said Friday that the device, on which several threats were written, was thrown into her home about 3 a.m. March 28 while her family was sleeping. It did not explode.

“One of the written messages indicated that, unless I drop out of this race for Erie County clerk, the next pipe bomb would be live,” Hartman said at a news conference. Hartman is the Democratic party’s endorsed candidate for the county-wide office.

“If anything, this incident signals to me that I must continue marching forward, reaffirming my commitment to public service,” said Hartman, who has been supervisor since 2016.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office said it is assisting Eden police with the investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Erie CountyNew YorkInvestigationDemocratic candidatetown supervisor
