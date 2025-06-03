NY town official pleads not guilty to attempted murder in shooting of lost DoorDash driver

A New York town official entered a not guilty plea in the shooting of a DoorDash driver who got lost in the neighborhood, an incident that was captured on his own doorbell camera.

John Reilly was charged with attempted murder in the May 2 shooting in the Orange County town of Chester. Reilly, who serves as highway superintendent, pleaded not guilty while facing a judge on Monday.

The 48-year-old was arraigned on attempted murder and other charges. Prosecutors alleged Reilly was wearing a shoulder holster before taking out his .45-caliber handgun and firing multiple times at the DoorDash driver who had gotten lost in the rural neighborhood. The driver's cellphone had lost power, prosecutors said.

Reilly had ordered 24-year-old Alpha Oumar Barry off his property. The native of West Africa, who arrived in the U.S. legally in January, was shot in the back as he drove away from Reilly’s house and required emergency surgery for severe internal injuries.

The official's house, now surrounded by no trespassing signs, was the subject of a search warrant which produced the shoulder holster, a Glock handgun and more than two dozen weapons. The district attorney's office said seven of the weapons didn’t have legal permits.

Investigators said Barry had made several deliveries without incident before losing his way and mistakenly going to Reilly’s house.

Reilly, an elected Chester highway supervisor, remains free on $250,000 cash bail, but must wear an ankle monitor. He has hired the same high-powered law firm that represented Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who was charged in 2024 with criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway. Penny was acquitted of those charges.

"The issue is the standard of justification in New York. What was Mr. Reilly feeling and what was reasonable in that situation. And the jury will make that determination," said Reilly's defense attorney Thomas Kenniff. "We believe the evidence will be overwhelming it was reasonable."

Reilly’s attorney will ask the judge to reconsider the monitor in 30 days due to it being summer, and he has activities with his children and the optics look bad. Barry will likely spend his summer recovering from more surgeries.