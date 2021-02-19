Crime and Courts

NY State Employee Charged After Filing Abuse Complaint Against Herself to Get Paid Leave

She allegedly received eight weeks of pay, or around $6,900, on administrative leave while the abuse complaints she filed against herself were investigated

An employee for a New York state agency is accused of filing an anonymous abuse complaint against herself in order to collect paid leave.

Heather Race, of West Leyden in central New York, was charged with third-degree grand larceny and two other charges related to falsification, the state police said on Wednesday.

She allegedly received eight weeks of pay, or around $6,900, on administrative leave while the abuse complaints she filed against herself were investigated.

A message seeking comment was left at a phone number listed for Race.

Race, 40, worked for the state’s Office for People with Developmental Disabilities. She was arraigned in a Lewis County court and released, the police said.

