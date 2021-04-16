NY Robbery Victims Ask Suspect for His ID… and He Actually Hands It Over: Police

A Queens man accused of robbing a couple at a Travelodge on Long Island made off with a bit of cash but left behind a clue in a most unusual exchange that helped lead police right to him.

Around 5 a.m. Friday, 29-year-old Michael Lee broke into a room at a Travelodge in Nassau County and grabbed an unknown amount of money from the couple staying inside the room, authorities say.

Police say one of the room's occupants discovered Lee and confronted him alongside her boyfriend. Together the couple asked Lee why he broke into their room and "asked for his identification," according to police.

That's when Lee allegedly handed his ID over. Authorities say he gave the couple his identification and then fled the room.

The authorities say the woman, realizing some of her money was missing, then contacted police.

Lee was tracked down a short time later and taken into custody. He faces charges of second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

It wasn't immediately clear if the Queens man had retained an attorney.