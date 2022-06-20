NY Restaurant Blown to Pieces in Fatal Tractor-Trailer Crash: Officials

One person has died in a devastating tractor-trailer crash in Poughkeepsie that resulted in the collapse of a beloved restaurant, officials said.

The impact of the crash left Junior's Lounge off Salt Point Turnpike in pieces -- two sides of the building came down as the force of the crash collapsed entire sections of the two-story business.

Police said one person was killed and two others inside the restaurant at the time of the crash were injured. Officials were still notifying the next of kin Monday afternoon.

Crews closed down a stretch of the turnpike most of the day as teams dug through the debris scattered across the parking lot. Feet from the bar sat a badly damaged SUV that was finally hauled away on a flatbed several hours after the crash.

Traci Micucci has seen many collisions along the turnpike in the 26 years that she's lived in the area, but never one as bad as Monday's.

"There are many blind spots and people speed on this road," she said.

Investigators late Monday afternoon were still looking into what caused the tractor-trailer to veer off the road, leading to the restaurant's destruction.

"Everyone knows Junior’s bar, a lot of people go there. It’s a great place. It’s just very unfortunate," Micucci said.