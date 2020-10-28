Crime and Courts

Upstate New York

NY Police Find 2 Kilos of Cocaine Hidden Inside Boxes Of Lucky Charms During Traffic Stop

Two packages of cocaine and the boxes of Lucky Charms cereal they were found hidden in
New York State Police

They're always after his druggie charms.

Police said that a man driving in upstate New York was found during a traffic stop to have two kilograms of cocaine hidden inside two boxes of cereal.

New York State Police said that officers pulled over a car just before 2 a.m. Saturday on I-90 in the Oneida County town of Verona for a traffic violation. As cops talked with the driver, Jahn Rentas of Worcester, Massachusetts, they searched the vehicle and found two open boxes of Lucky Charms.

But what was inside those cereal boxes was not magically delicious — but rather highly illegal. The officers uncovered about 4.5 pounds of cocaine, state police said.

The 23-year-old Rentas was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Attorney information for Rentas was not immediately available.

