NY Pharmacy Owner Admits to Scheming Over $6.5 Million From Medicare, Medicaid

A woman who owned five pharmacies in New York City has admitted to defrauding over $6.5 million from Medicare and Medicaid programs, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Aleah Mohammed of Queens pleaded guilty to using her pharmacies to claim prescription drugs that weren't dispensed, not prescribed or weren't medically necessary. At times, the scheme would occur when the pharmacy was no longer registered with the State of New York.

The claims at Superdrugs Inc., Superdrugs I Inc., Superdrugs II Inc., S&A Superdrugs II Inc. and Village Stardrugs Inc. began in 2018 until 2020, authorities said. One of the claims included prescription drugs for the treatment of HIV.

Mohammed also admitted to using the money she received to buy a Porsche and other luxury items like jewelry.

She could face up to 40 years in prison for charges that include mail fraud, health care fraud and conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

In addition to an expected prison sentence, Mohammed is required to pay $6.5 million in restitution to Medicare and Medicaid and $5.1 million in forfeiture money judgment.

