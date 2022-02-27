NY Man Tased, Arrested Amid Alleged Drunken Tirade at Orlando Airport

A New York man's alleged drunken tirade through a Florida airport was caught on camera as the 34-year-old marched around his boarding gate growing physically violent and verbally abusive before he was eventually tased and arrested.

The incident happened Thursday at Orlando International Airport, police confirmed over the weekend. They said the Yonkers man attacked his wife and a United Airlines employee, and even managed to breech the jetway during his drunken tantrum.

Video captured by a passenger nearby caught the moments he stormed the jetway and was taken down by a taser and several officials.

A sheriff from New Jersey happened to be at the gate waiting for his flight home and assisted with the arrest.

"He was very aggressive towards that uniformed officer, who did a phenomenal job. And so, there was a taser deployment and then we went to the ground and I assisted in handcuffing the individual," Morris County Sheriff James Gannon said Saturday.

United banned the man from flying with their airline.