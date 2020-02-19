Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Chuck Schumer

NY Man Charged With Making Death Threats Against Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Adam Schiff

The suspect is accused of leaving profanity-laced voice mail threats against the New York senator and California representative, both Democrats

Senador Chuck Schumer
GETTY IMAGES

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer holds a press conference on the anticipated impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump by the US Senate at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, December 16, 2019. – US Democrats signaled Monday they were girding for battle over witnesses and fair process in the Senate trial of Donald Trump, days ahead of a historic House vote on impeaching the president for abuse of office and obstruction of Congress. Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said he was aiming for proceedings to start January 6 that would mete out “swift but fair justice” to Trump, even as Republican loyalists acknowledged they were less interested in being impartial jurors than protecting the president. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

A New York man was charged Wednesday with threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and Rep. Adam Schiff because he was angered over the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Salvatore Lippa, 57, of the Rochester suburb of Greece was accused of leaving profanity-laced voice mail threats against the New York senator and California representative, both Democrats.

Prosecutors said Lippa left a phone message at Schiff's Washington, D.C., office on Jan. 23 threatening to "put a bullet" in Schiff's forehead. Prosecutors said Lippa left a message at Schumer's Albany, New York, office on Feb. 4 saying, "somebody wants to assassinate you, I'm going to be the driver."

When questioned by U.S. Capitol Police on Feb. 19, Lippa said he made the calls "because he was upset about the impeachment proceedings," prosecutors said.

Lippa was charged with threatening to assault and murder a federal official on account of the performance of their official duties and interstate communication of a threat. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

Lippa made an initial federal court appearance Wednesday and was released with orders to undergo a mental health evaluation. He's due back in court on March 23.

A message was left for Lippa's defense attorney seeking comment.

