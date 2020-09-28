NY Man Charged With Attempted Murder of Yonkers Officer in ‘Depraved' Act

A 24-year-old New Rochelle man has been charged with attempting to murder a federal task force officer in connection with a shooting in Yonkers Friday, the U.S. attorney's office in New York's Southern District said Monday.

Officers tried to stop Darren Smith's car Friday and say he fled with a handgun, which he allegedly fired in Getty Square as law enforcement -- including a Yonkers officer on an FBI task force -- later attempted to take him into custody.

The officer tried to control Smith's hand to prevent another round of fire, at which point Smith allegedly fought to turn the gun in the officer's direction and continued to fire, prosecutors say. The officer ended up with a fractured finger and sprained knee, along with several hand abrasions in the fray. No one was wounded by gunfire.

Smith faces up to 20 years in prison on the attempted murder account and another max of 20 years for a charge of using a deadly weapon to interfere with the performance of a federal officer's official duties.

Attorney information for Smith wasn't immediately clear. He's due in White Plains federal court later Monday.

Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said in a statement the allegations marked "one of the most depraved and reckless acts" he'd witnessed in nearly 30 years in law enforcement.

"The response by our Yonkers Police Officers was also one of the most heroic and selfless acts I have witnessed in my career. We often hear how our police officers run toward danger, without consideration for their own well-being. In this incident, everyone who views the video can attest to the validity of this often used term," Mueller said. "As Yonkers Police Commissioner, I could not be prouder of the officers and supervisors that God has blessed me to work with. Thank you also to the outpouring of support from our beloved community who have inundated the Yonkers Police with well wishes and gratitude."