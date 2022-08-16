Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
BERGEN COUNTY

NY Man Arrested in NJ After 400+ Pounds of Marijuana Found in Car: Prosecutor

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A 20-year-old Queens man was arrested in northern New Jersey after police found more than 400 pounds of pot in his car, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

On Thursday, Li Fan Feng, of Flushing, was allegedly found to be transporting bulk marijuana that was packaged for sale throughout Bergen County, prosecutors said.

Allegedly, during the probe, a search of Feng's vehicle in Ridgefield ended with the discovery of 420 pounds of possible marijuana.

Feng was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Attorney information for Feng was not immediately known.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BERGEN COUNTYNew YorkmarijuanaFlushingridgefield
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us