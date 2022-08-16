NY Man Arrested in NJ After 400+ Pounds of Marijuana Found in Car: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old Queens man was arrested in northern New Jersey after police found more than 400 pounds of pot in his car, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

On Thursday, Li Fan Feng, of Flushing, was allegedly found to be transporting bulk marijuana that was packaged for sale throughout Bergen County, prosecutors said.

Allegedly, during the probe, a search of Feng's vehicle in Ridgefield ended with the discovery of 420 pounds of possible marijuana.

Feng was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Attorney information for Feng was not immediately known.