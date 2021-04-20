NY Man Accused of Groping Female Passenger During Flight to Newark

A New York man was charged for allegedly groping a female passenger after moving to an empty seat next to her on board a flight to Newark International Airport, official said.

Ryan Manuella faces one count of abusive sexual contact on an airplane for the alleged incident on April 16, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael Honig. While on a flight from Denver to Newark, the 28-year-old Manuella moved to the seat next to the victim, who was sitting in a window seat, the criminal complaint reads.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As he sat next to the victim, the Cheektowaga resident touched her groin and inner thigh without her permission, according to the complaint. The victim said she did not previously know Manuella, who made his first appearance in Newark federal court on Monday, Honig said.

Manuella was detained following the appearance. Attorney information for him was not known. If convicted, Manuella could face up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.