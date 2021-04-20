Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Sex Crime

NY Man Accused of Groping Female Passenger During Flight to Newark

While on a flight from Denver, the 28-year-old moved to the seat next to the victim, who was sitting in a window seat, and touched her groin and inner thigh without her permission, the criminal complaint reads

Interior of airplane
Getty Images

A New York man was charged for allegedly groping a female passenger after moving to an empty seat next to her on board a flight to Newark International Airport, official said.

Ryan Manuella faces one count of abusive sexual contact on an airplane for the alleged incident on April 16, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael Honig. While on a flight from Denver to Newark, the 28-year-old Manuella moved to the seat next to the victim, who was sitting in a window seat, the criminal complaint reads.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As he sat next to the victim, the Cheektowaga resident touched her groin and inner thigh without her permission, according to the complaint. The victim said she did not previously know Manuella, who made his first appearance in Newark federal court on Monday, Honig said.

News

cuomo allegations 12 hours ago

NY State Comptroller Asks AG to Launch Probe Into Cuomo Pandemic Book

Storm Team 4 1 hour ago

Severe Thunderstorms Threaten Parts of Tri-State Area Wednesday

Manuella was detained following the appearance. Attorney information for him was not known. If convicted, Manuella could face up to two years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This article tagged under:

Sex CrimeNew JerseyCrime and CourtsNewark Airport
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us