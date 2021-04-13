Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Rikers Island

NY Jail Guard, a Soldier, Arrested in Texas in Government Benefits Fraud Case

In a release, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said Shawn Pierre Hobbs forged the signatures of colleagues on documents to make it seem he deserved veterans benefits for hundreds of hours of work he did not perform

Getty Images

What to Know

  • An Army National Guard soldier who works as a jail guard in New York City was arrested in Texas on charges that he lied about his military service to get extra government benefits, authorities announced Wednesday.
  • Shawn Pierre Hobbs, 34, was arrested Monday on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges lodged in Manhattan federal court.
  • The wire fraud charges carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison while aggravated identity theft can result in a mandatory two-year prison term.

An Army National Guard soldier who works as a jail guard in New York City was arrested in Texas on charges that he lied about his military service to get extra government benefits, authorities announced Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Shawn Pierre Hobbs, 34, was arrested Monday on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges lodged in Manhattan federal court. The wire fraud charges carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison while aggravated identity theft can result in a mandatory two-year prison term.

It was not immediately clear who will represent the soldier at an initial court appearance in El Paso, Texas, where he was arrested.

News

COVID-19 vaccines 7 hours ago

What to Do Now If You Got the J&J Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson 54 mins ago

NY, NJ, CT Halt J&J Vaccinations on Feds' Suggestion as States Scramble for Alternatives

Hobbs has been in the Connecticut Army National Guard since 2015 and has been employed as a correction officer at Rikers Island since January 2019.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said Hobbs forged the signatures of colleagues on documents to make it seem he deserved veterans benefits for hundreds of hours of work he did not perform.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rikers IslandNew YorkCrime and CourtsManhattanarmy national guard
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us