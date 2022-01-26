NY Father Arrested for Assaulting 2-Month-Old Baby: Police

A father in New York was arrested after allegedly assaulting his 2-month-old child, requiring the newborn to be hospitalized, police said.

Tyler Papp was arrested Monday after sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at his home in Beekman just before 8 p.m., the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers who arrived at the home found that the infant had been injured. Papp initially took off, but was found a short time later and taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office. Law enforcement believes that Papp struck the child out of frustration, although the circumstances leading up to the alleged assault were not clear.

The baby was brought to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, and later transferred to Westchester Medical Center, the sheriff's office said. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, although the child's condition was not clear.

The 24-year-old Papp was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest. At arraignment, he was held on $10,000 bond.

It was not immediately clear if Papp had hired an attorney. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.