NY Doughnut Shop Operators Convicted of Hiding $2.8M in Sales

What to Know The operators of three doughnut shops in central New York were convicted of tax evasion after concealing $2.8 million in cash sales from the government, according to federal prosecutors.

Rome residents John Zourdos, his wife Helen Zourdos and their son Dimitrios Zourdos were each convicted Wednesday of one count conspiracy to defraud the United States, seven counts of tax evasion, and seven counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of false corporate tax returns.

Prosecutors said the defendants used some of the money to buy multiple luxury vehicles.

The operators of three doughnut shops in central New York were convicted of tax evasion after concealing $2.8 million in cash sales from the government, according to federal prosecutors.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Rome residents John Zourdos, his wife Helen Zourdos and their son Dimitrios Zourdos were each convicted Wednesday of one count conspiracy to defraud the United States, seven counts of tax evasion, and seven counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of false corporate tax returns. The trio operated three Dipping Donuts stores in Rome and New Hartford, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

They were accused of concealing more than $2.8 million in cash sales from the Internal Revenue Service and evading more than $650,000 in individual taxes from 2013 to 2017, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the defendants used some of the money to buy multiple luxury vehicles.

An email seeking comment was sent to a defense attorney.