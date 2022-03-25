NY Dog Rescue Owner Pleads Guilty to Stealing Almost $18K in Donations: DA

What to Know The owner of an animal rescue in Westchester has pleaded guilty to stealing money donated to the not-for-profit organization, the Westchester DA said

The owner of an animal rescue in Westchester pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing money donated to the not-for-profit organization meant to aid animals, the local district attorney announced.

Lisa Marie Birdsall, owner of Recycled Paws Rescue in Mohegan Lake, was arrested on July 13, 2021, by Westchester SPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Unit (HLE).

The 55-year-old had been accused of stealing $17,956 throughout 2020 from Recycled Paws Rescue, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit dog rescue organization, without permission or authority to do so.

According to the Westchester SPCA, Birdsall allegedly spent the stolen money on her own personal purposes.

Birdsall's plea agreement requires her to pay full restitution on the nearly $18,000 stolen from the organization.

The district attorney said Birdsall's sentencing is scheduled for March 22, 2023.