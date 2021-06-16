NY Daycare Owner's Husband Allegedly Abused 6 Little Girls in Their Home: DA

A Long Island man whose wife runs a daycare out of their home has been indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a half-dozen children on the property.

Angel Tacuri, 52, of Patchogue allegedly abused the girls, ages 3 to 9, from 2010 onward at his home, where his wife ran an unlicensed daycare. The district attorney's office said it appears the daycare shut down by 2015.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Prosecutors say two of the victims are related to Tacuri; the other four were from families that paid for care.

Tacuri pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail. His attorney declined comment on the charges.

Tacuri, an immigrant from Ecuador in the United States on a green card, faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted on all 15 counts against him.

He was first arrested in January of this year, then re-arrested this month after more alleged victims came forward.