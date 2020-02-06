Crime and Courts
Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
daily fantasy sports

NY Court: Daily Fantasy Sports Are Illegal Gambling

An appeals court struck down a 2016 law that said daily fantasy contests were not gambling

Getty Images

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 16: The fantasy sports website FanDuel is shown on October 16, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. FanDuel and its rival DraftKings have been under scrutiny after accusations surfaced of employees participating in the contests with insider information. An employee recently finished second in a contest on FanDuel, winning $350,000. Nevada recently banned the sites. (Photo illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A New York appellate court on Thursday held that daily fantasy sports contests like those operated by FanDuel and DraftKings amount to illegal gambling under state law.

The appellate court upheld a lower-court ruling that the 2016 law authorizing daily fantasy sports contests violated the state's constitution by improperly expanding gambling in the state.

It also struck down a provision of the law that held daily fantasy contests were not considered to be gambling.

"(We) have rejected the Legislature's explicitly stated basis for the removal of IFS from the Penal Law definition of gambling," Justice Robert Mulvey wrote for the majority, using an acronym for fantasy contests. "Moreover, as part of the same legislation that decriminalized IFS, the Legislature clearly intended that IFS contests be heavily regulated."

Neither DraftKings nor FanDuel were immediately available to comment on the ruling. It was also not clear whether the ruling would have an immediate effect on their businesses.

This is a developing story.

WNBC's parent company Comcast Corp. was a past investor in FanDuel.

This article tagged under:

daily fantasy sports
