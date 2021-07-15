Crime and Courts

mohegan lake

NY Animal Rescue Owner Stole More Than $17K From Non-Profit: Westchester SPCA

Getty Images

What to Know

  • The owner of an animal rescue in Westchester was arrested for allegedly stealing money meant to go to the animals, the local SPCA announced Thursday.
  • Lisa Marie Birdsall, owner of Recycled Paws Rescue in Mohegan Lake, was charged with grand larceny Tuesday.
  • Allegedly, from Jan. 5, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, Birdsall, 55, stole over $17,000 from the organization for her own personal use.

The owner of an animal rescue in Westchester was arrested for allegedly stealing money meant to go to the animals, the local SPCA announced Thursday.

The Westchester SPCA announced that their Humane Law Enforcement Unit (HLE), in a joint investigation with The Economic Crimes Bureau of the Westchester District Attorney’s Office, arrested and charged Lisa Marie Birdsall, owner of Recycled Paws Rescue in Mohegan Lake, with grand larceny Tuesday.

Allegedly, from Jan. 5, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, Birdsall, 55, stole over $17,000 from Recycled Paws Rescue, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit dog rescue organization, without permission or authority to do so.

According to the Westchester SPCA, Birdsall allegedly spent the stolen money on her own personal purposes.

Birdsall is scheduled to appear in court in Yorktown Heights on Aug. 03. Attorney information for her was not immediately known.

This article tagged under:

mohegan lakeNew YorkarrestAnimal Rescuewestchester spca
