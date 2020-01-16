Crime and Courts
Nursing Student Found Strangled in Bed at Her Long Island Home: Police

The woman was supposed to help at her daughter's after-school program, but her parents found her not breathing in her bed, police said

Kelly Owen, 27, was found strangled in her bed by her parents at their South Farmingdale home on January 15, 2020.

A nursing student was found by her parents strangled inside her home on Long Island, police said.

Kelly Owen lived with her parents, brother and 6-year-old daughter at their South Farmingdale home on 1st Avenue, Nassau County police said. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old student got her daughter ready in the morning before her father took her to school.

Owen was supposed to help out with her daughter’s after-school program at 3 p.m., but her parents found her car in the driveway when they came home a half hour after that, according to police.

They went inside and found their daughter unconscious and not breathing in her bed, Nassau County police said. The parents immediately called 911, but first responders pronounced her dead at the scene just before 4 p.m.

The medical examiner later ruled strangulation as the cause of death for Owen. Police said there were no signs of a break-in, and are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen her during the day.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the woman’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

