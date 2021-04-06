Crime and Courts

LaGuardia Airport

‘Not a Good Look': TSA Discovers Comb-Knife Combo in Carry-on Bag at LaGuardia

It is unclear if the passenger who carried these knives was arrested or if they face any charges. However, according to the TSA, having weapons in carry-on bags will result in a fine, and possible charges.

What to Know

  • Transportation Security Administration agents discovered a pink comb and knife combination in a traveler's carry-on bag in LaGuardia International Airport Monday, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.
  • The combo was not the only weapon confiscated from the traveler. TSA officers also found a folding pocket knife.
Talk about looks that could kill!

Transportation Security Administration agents discovered a pink comb and knife combination in a traveler's carry-on bag in LaGuardia International Airport Monday, according to TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

The combo was not the only weapon confiscated from the traveler. TSA officers also found a folding pocket knife.

"It's always nice to look your best with combed hair. But a knife in a comb is not a good look at a checkpoint," Farbstein said.

It is unclear if the passenger who carried these knives was arrested or if they face any charges. However, according to the TSA, having weapons in carry-on bags will result in a fine, and possible charges.

The TSA informs passengers that sharp object are not allowed in carry-on luggage. Additionally, "any sharp objects in checked bags should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors."

Passengers are encouraged to visit the TSA website to see the complete list of items that can and cannot be brought on carry-on bags.

