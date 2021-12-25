No Arrests in Christmas Morning Double Shooting at Long Island Home

A shooting Christmas morning landed a man and woman in a Long Island hospital with serious injuries, but no arrests have been made and it's not clear who police are looking for.

Police in Nassau County responded to the Hewlett home shortly after 10 a.m. after a 911 call came in for reports of shots fired.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Responding officers found the two victims with gunshots wound at the residence on Seawane Drive. The woman was shot in the head and the man had gunshot wounds in his torso and back, police said.

News 4

Emergency responders transported the pair to a nearby hospital in the county and are both expected to survive, police said Saturday.

Police had not announced any arrests by the afternoon and it wasn't clear who was behind the holiday shooting.