NJ Woman With Military Background Arrested for Alleged Syrian Terrorist Support

FBI agents arrested a New Jersey woman early Wednesday on federal charges of providing material support to the al-Nusra Front, a terrorist group described as al-Qaeda in Syria.

Maria Bell, 53, of Hopatcong, is charged with providing material support to the al-Nusra Front, also known as the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which operates in northwest Syria.

Bell served in the U.S. Army National Guard and on active duty in the Army for a total of 14 months from late 1984 to early 1986. She received an “other than honorable discharge" in lieu of a court martial, according to court papers.

Between 2017 and 2018 she allegedly used encrypted applications to communicate with one HTS member with whom she had an online relationship. She allegedly gave advice on the purchase of weapons and ammunition, planned to meet him in Turkey, and sent him money.

The woman will appear via videoconference in federal court in Newark Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the single charge of concealment of terrorist financing to a designated foreign terrorist organization carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

The new head of the New Jersey FBI office says the threat of a lone attacker inspired by terror groups like ISIS or al-Qaeda still remains, but says race-based domestic terror is a fast-growing problem.