Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Newark

NJ Woman Arrested After Foster Child Found Chained, Padlocked to Fan in Bedroom: Police

handcuffs-generic-on-black.jpg 20 may
Getty Images

A New Jersey woman faces charges after a foster child she was looking after was found by police tethered to a fan by chains and padlocks, police said.

Newark police officers were performing a wellness check on a 12-year-old boy at a home on Clinton Avenue just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. When inside the home, the officers found the boy kept in a bedroom, in chains and padlocked to a fan, according to Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose.

The boy, who is a foster child in the care of Wanser Brown, was brought to the hospital for evaluation before being released into the custody of the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency.

News

Schools 4 hours ago

I-Team: White Students in NJ Twice as Likely to Have In-Person Learning Options

Schools 13 hours ago

CDC Revises School Reopening Guidance, Warns COVID Variants Could Cause Issues

Brown, 66, was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Attorney information for Brown was not immediately available.

An investigation by the Special Victims Unit of the Newark Police and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

NewarkNew JerseyCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us