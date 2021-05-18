Crime and Courts

New Jersey

NJ Woman Admits to Accepting Bribes in Multimillion-Dollar Pharmacy Kickback Scheme

The doctor's office staffer admitted that from 2008 to August 2017, she accepted at least $219,000 in cash payments and other bribes — such as expensive meals and designer bags — to steer prescriptions to a pharmacy in Union City

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

A doctor's office staffer has admitted her involvement in a multimillion-dollar kickback scheme that defrauded the government, federal prosecutors said.

Yudelka “Vicky” Ayala, 42, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a conspiracy charge and faces up to five years in prison when she's sentenced Sept. 20.

Ayala admitted that from 2008 to August 2017, she accepted at least $219,000 in cash payments and other bribes — such as expensive meals and designer bags — to steer prescriptions to the now-closed Prime Aid pharmacy in Union City. At the time, she worked at a doctor's office in Jersey City.

Those prescriptions were part of a scheme that resulted in Medicare and Medicaid payments to the pharmacy of about $24.8 million, prosecutors said.

Ayala was among several people charged in the scheme, which also involved people associated with the pharmacy, prosecutors said. The business was a "specialty pharmacy that processed expensive medications used to treat various conditions, including Hepatitis C, Crohn’s disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and CourtsJersey CityUnion City
