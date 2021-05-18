NJ Woman Admits to Accepting Bribes in Multimillion-Dollar Pharmacy Kickback Scheme

A doctor's office staffer has admitted her involvement in a multimillion-dollar kickback scheme that defrauded the government, federal prosecutors said.

Yudelka “Vicky” Ayala, 42, of Jersey City, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a conspiracy charge and faces up to five years in prison when she's sentenced Sept. 20.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Ayala admitted that from 2008 to August 2017, she accepted at least $219,000 in cash payments and other bribes — such as expensive meals and designer bags — to steer prescriptions to the now-closed Prime Aid pharmacy in Union City. At the time, she worked at a doctor's office in Jersey City.

Those prescriptions were part of a scheme that resulted in Medicare and Medicaid payments to the pharmacy of about $24.8 million, prosecutors said.

Ayala was among several people charged in the scheme, which also involved people associated with the pharmacy, prosecutors said. The business was a "specialty pharmacy that processed expensive medications used to treat various conditions, including Hepatitis C, Crohn’s disease, and rheumatoid arthritis.