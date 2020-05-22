Crime and Courts

NJ Woman Accused of Fatally Beating Wife is Caught in Texas

New Jersey authorities are searching for Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48. Gavilanez-Alectus is accused of killing her wife, Rebecca, with a wine chiller.
Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

What to Know

  • A woman who authorities say fatally beat her wife with a wine chiller inside their southern New Jersey apartment last weekend has been captured in Texas
  • Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick, was arrested Wednesday in Houston, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday
  • Authorities have not said what prompted the attack or what led them to believe her wife was responsible for it

A woman who authorities say fatally beat her wife with a wine chiller inside their southern New Jersey apartment last weekend has been captured in Texas.

Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus, 48, of Brick, was arrested Wednesday in Houston, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Officials said she apparently had traveled there by bus from New York City, but did not release further details.

Gavilanez-Alectus is charged with murder and two weapons offenses in the slaying of Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, 32. Brick police found her body in a bedroom when they responded Sunday to reports of an unresponsive person.

An autopsy determined that she was killed with a “cylindrical container used for the purpose of chilling wine,” and her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities have not said what prompted the attack or what led them to believe her wife was responsible for it. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Attorney information for Gavilanez-Alectus was not immediately known.

