NJ Trucker Arrested After Allegedly Watching and Filming Child Shower

A New Jersey truck driver was arrested after he sexually assaulted a child and spied on her in the shower for years, according to law enforcement officials.

Marlon Mendoza-Salas was arrested on April 9 and charged with sexual assault by sexual contact, invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. The arrest came after the county prosecutor's special victims unit received a tip about the Carstadt resident had allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a child under 16 on multiple occasions.

An investigation revealed that the sexual contact had taken place when the child was younger than 13 years old, as the alleged incidents may have dated back to 2014 and lasted through 2019, the criminal complaint stated.

The sexual assault of the child occurred sometime between May 2014 through May 2018, according to the criminal complaint. The document goes on to say that between 2017 and 2019, Mendoza-Salas hid in a bathroom closet and spied on the girl as she showered. Around that same time frame, he also filmed the girl as she showered, the complaint reads.

The alleged incidents took place in Carlstadt and South Hackensack residences, but it was not clear if those were where Mendoza-Salas or the girl lived.

Mendoza-Salas, who is married, was remanded to Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in court. Attorney information was not immediately made available.