Long Island

NJ Truck Driver Causes Chain-Reaction Crash on Long Island Highway: Police

The Perth Amboy man faces reckless driving and other charges

Police inspect a damaged tractor trailer involved in a chain-reaction crash on Long Island.
A truck driver from New Jersey is facing criminal charges in a Long Island court for allegedly causing a chain-reaction crash on a highway late Friday night.

Police in Nassau County say David Gonzalez was driving a tractor-trailer on Sunrise Highway around 10 p.m. when he slammed into a vehicle stopped in a left-hand turn lane.

The force of the crash propelled the car into a second vehicle also waiting in the turn lane, police say. Two men in their 50s suffered multiple injuries from the impact of the chain-reaction crash.

A car with significant back-end damage sits near the truck involved in a chain-reaction crash on Long Island.
A car with significant back-end damage sits near the truck involved in a chain-reaction crash on Long Island.

Police say the truck driver, 38-year-old David Gonzalez, was also taken to a hospital for reported neck and back injuries.

The truck driver, of Perth Amboy, was arrested and charged with assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Gonzalez was scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Saturday. Information for his attorney was not immediately available.

