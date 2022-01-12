NJ Traffic Stop Leads to 127-Pound Marijuana Bust: Police

A New Jersey State Trooper making what he thought was a routine traffic stop ended up finding more than 120 pounds of marijuana inside a car, police said.

Trooper Anthony Bertucci pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 80 in Mount Olive Township on Jan. 5, according to police. That's when he found that the driver, 36-year-old Gabino Lopez, was in possession of 127 pounds of marijuana.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Lopez was arrested and faces multiple drug charges. He was being held in a Morris County jail, and was awaiting a detention hearing. It was not immediately clear if he had hired an attorney.