NJ Teen Will Tried As An Adult in Fatal Beating of Homeless Man

A 17-year-old girl will be tried as an adult in the beating death of a homeless man whose body was found in a southern New Jersey alleyway last year.

Tresjure Knight, of Pennsville, is one of five juveniles charged in the death of Bobby Hill Jr., 63, who was attacked in Camden last June. Hill suffered multiple head injuries, and an autopsy determined that he died from blunt force trauma.

A motive for the attack has not been disclosed.

Knight faces counts of murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and desecration of human remains, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. It wasn’t known Friday if she has retained an attorney.

Knight and a 15-year-old boy were arrested several days after the attack, while three other youths — ages 12, 13 and 14 — were arrested in November.

Prosecutors have said Knight and the 15-year-old boy were seen leaving the area several minutes after Hill was attacked. They also said one of the teens had cell phone video showing Hill’s body after the beating.