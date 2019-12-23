Crime and Courts
New Jersey

NJ Teen Charged in Shooting That Killed Man in Street Fight, Injured Another

New Jersey police arrested and charged a teenager after he allegedly shot two men involved in a street fight — one of whom died as a result, officials said.

The 14-year-old faces murder, weapons and other charges for the shooting in Paterson on December 20, police said. Due to his status as a minor, his name has not been released.

Passaic County prosecutors say a woman drove to a restaurant on Rosa Parks Boulevard in the late afternoon and dropped off a man and the teen. A short time later, the man got into a fight outside the restaurant with 22-year-old resident Sadott Free.

The teen soon opened fire with a handgun, shooting Free in the torso and the man in the leg. Free later died from his wounds, while the other man was treated at a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police day the shooting happened following a dispute.

