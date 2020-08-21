NJ Soccer Coach Allegedly Groped, Exposed Himself to Girl, 11, at Practice: Prosecutor

A New Jersey soccer coach has been arrested after prosecutors say he groped and exposed himself to a girl during a private session.

Alejandro Almazan was charged with two counts of sexual assault, as well as lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, Morris County prosecutors said Thursday.

The 33-year-old had a private soccer lesson with the girl on August 9, prosecutors said, and was the girl’s coach in the Ramapo Youth Soccer Association. During the lesson, Almazan and the 11-year-old girl jogged to a private area at Independence Field in Riverdale.

It was there that the Pompton Lakes resident touched the victim’s private parts over her clothing, according to prosecutors. The girl also alleged that Almazan pulled up his shorts and exposed himself to her.

It was not immediately clear if Almazan had an attorney, or if he had been released. Anyone with information relating to the incident is encouraged to contact the Morris County’s prosecutor’s office.