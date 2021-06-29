Crime and Courts

New Jersey

NJ Police Union Leader Charged With Stealing From Local, State Unions

State corruption investigators allege that Chris Smith stole from two unions for years to fund meals and travel to Florida

A New Jersey Park Police officer who led both his local union and a state union is now charged with stealing more than $75,000 from the two bodies to cover personal expenses.

Chris Smith, 47, faces a charge of second-degree theft by unlawful taking. Corruption investigators from the state attorney general's office say Smith used union bank accounts and credit cards to pay for personal trips to Florida and dinners at local restaurants, among other expenses.

Smith was president of the New Jersey Policemen's Benevolent Association Local 222, which represents Park Police, from 2012 to 2018. He was also president of a state union from 2013 through this year, the AG's office said.

It was the local union that initially referred the matter to the AG's corruption bureau.

Defense attorney information was not immediately available.

Police Union
