NJ Police Officer Sexually Assaulted Juvenile, Prosecutors Allege

A southern New Jersey police officer accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile has turned himself in, authorities said Wednesday.

Tyrone Rolls, 50, an Upper Township resident who serves as a sergeant with the Ocean City Police Department, faces two counts of official misconduct and single counts of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, child endangerment and aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim. according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he has retained an attorney.

Details about the victim, including their age and gender, were not disclosed. Prosecutors also did not provide details on how, when or where the alleged acts occurred or if Rolls was on duty at the time, but said that as of now he remains on the Ocean City force.

Rolls was being held pending a detention hearing, which has not yet been scheduled. If convicted on all counts, he could face more than 20 years in state prison.