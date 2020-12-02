Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

NJ, PA Police Search for Man Who Attempted to Abduct Women on Multiple Occasions

Police said the suspect on three different occasions pressed an object into a woman’s back at an apartment complex, approached a woman in a garage and knocked her to the ground, and ordered a woman at gunpoint to go with him to a parking garage where he popped the trunk of a car and threatened to shoot her

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

Police in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are seeking a man who they believe attempted to abduct women on three ocassions in the last month.

Lower Merion Township police in Pennsylvania said the suspect pressed an object into a woman’s back at the Royal Athena Apartment Complex on Nov. 4 and said, “You know what this is?”

The woman was able to get away.

News

COVID-19 15 hours ago

NYC Daily Case Average Hits April Levels as Hospitalizations Soar; CDC Issues New Warning

Storm Team 4 16 hours ago

Significant Rain, Snow Accumulation Possible This Weekend in Parts of Tri-State

On Nov. 14 at the Plaza Grande Apartments in Cherry Hill, police believe the same suspect approached a woman in the garage and knocked her to the ground. Police say she screamed and the suspect ran off.

At the same apartment complex on Nov. 20, police said the suspect ordered a woman at gunpoint to go with him to the parking garage where he popped the trunk of a car and threatened to shoot her. The woman broke free and fled.

The women were not injured, police said.

Police believe the suspect is driving a black Nissan Altima with Pennsylvania license plates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyPennsylvaniaCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us