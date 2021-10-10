NJ Nurse Dies After Phone Thief Knocks Her to Ground in NYC

A New Jersey woman has died in a New York City hospital following a violent run-in with a thief who knocked her to the ground on Friday.

Police say the 58-year-old nurse suffered serious head trauma after a robbery suspect pushed her over near Times Square.

The victim, who lives in Bayonne, had been in Bellevue Hospital since Friday afternoon. Police sources say her family took her off life support Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, Bayonne's mayor identified the woman as Maria Ambrocio.

"I’m asking for all Bayonne people to say a prayer for Maria Ambrocio. Maria, an Oncology nurse at Bayonne Medical Center, was viciously attacked in an unprovoked assault by a deranged man in Times Square yesterday," Mayor Jimmy Davis said Saturday.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed a 26-year-old man is in custody related to the robbery attempt that turned deadly. According to police, the suspect stole a 29-year-old woman's phone near Broadway and W. 40th Street. It was while he was feeling with the phone that he bumped into Ambrocio and knocked her to the ground.

Additional police sources identified the suspect as Jermaine Foster. So far, he's been charged with robbery and assault.