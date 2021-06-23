NJ Music Instructor Accused of Alleged Sexual Assault of Young Student During Lessons

What to Know A married 57-year-old music instructor is facing charges of sexual assault of a young student he was teaching music to, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Fernando Valladares, of Kearny, was arrested on charges of sexual assault by sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges stem from an investigation after the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office received information on June 17 from the Lyndhurst Police Department that Valadares allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 while in Lyndhurst.

A married 57-year-old music instructor is facing charges of sexual assault of a young student he was teaching music to, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Fernando Valladares, of Kearny, was arrested on charges of sexual assault by sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges stem from an investigation after the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office received information on June 17 from the Lyndhurst Police Department that Valladares allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13 while in Lyndhurst. During the probe, prosecutors and police allegedly learned that Valladares engaged in the conduct on multiple occasions while instructing the child in music lessons.

As a result of the investigation, on Tuesday, he was arrested and charged by the Lyndhurst Police Department with one count of second-degree sexual assault by sexual contact and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He was transported to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance.

Attorney information was not immediately known.