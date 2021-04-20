Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
New Jersey

NJ Murder Suspect Who Set Victim's Body on Fire Caught in Texas

The man was identified as a suspect shortly after the body was found, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, and he was recently arrested in a town near the Mexican border and extradited to New Jersey

handcuffs-generic-on-black
Getty Images

A New Jersey man accused of killing another man and setting his body on fire on Christmas Eve last year has been captured in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday.

Oscar Rodriguez, 24, of Plainfield, was charged in February with murder and desecration of human remains in the death of David Chacon, 42, of Plainfield, whose body was identified by using DNA evidence.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Rodriguez was identified as a suspect shortly after the body was found, according to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, and he was recently arrested in a town near the Mexican border and extradited to New Jersey. Further details on the arrest and how authorities located him were not disclosed.

News

George Floyd 8 hours ago

Chauvin Convicted of Murder, Manslaughter in George Floyd Death

stop & shop shooting 12 hours ago

1 Dead, 2 Hurt in NY Stop & Shop Shooting; Suspect in Custody After 4-Hour Manhunt

Rodriguez made his initial court appearance Monday, where a judge ruled that he will be detained until his trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

A motive for the slaying has not been disclosed. It wasn’t known Tuesday if Rodriguez has retained an attorney.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us