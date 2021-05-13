Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Sex Crime

NJ Man Who Had Photos of Himself Sexually Abusing Two Infants Sentenced to 40 Years

Federal prosecutors have said the man produced photos that showed him engaged in sexual acts with two children, one believed to be less than a month old and the other less than 6 months old

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

A New Jersey man who produced photos of himself sexually abusing two infants has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison.

Sebastien Attar, 36, of Brick, will also be put on lifetime supervised release once he's freed under the sentence imposed Wednesday. He had pleaded guilty in June 2019 to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of advertising child pornography.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Federal prosecutors have said Attar produced photos that showed him engaged in sexual acts with two children, one believed to be less than a month old and the other less than six months old.

News

Coronavirus 12 hours ago

Fully Vaccinated People Can Largely Ditch Masks, CDC Says

face masks 2 hours ago

I-Team: American PPE Makers Warn of Chinese Mask ‘Dumping'

Attar was among several people charged in 2018 with various counts related to an online chat group that shared images and videos of child porn.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Sex CrimeNew JerseyCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us