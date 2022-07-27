NJ Man Poses as Doctor, Assaults Woman and Injects Her With Substance: Prosecutor

What to Know A 65-year-old New Jersey man is facing various charges for allegedly posing as a doctor and sexually assaulting a woman who wanted medical services, prosecutors said.

Orger Sibaja-Bolanos of Old Bridge has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of third-degree unlicensed practice of medicine.

According to authorities, at around 10:15 p.m. on July 20, police in Old Bridge responded to a 911 call of a sexual assault in the Brynwood Gardens Apartments.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief, Scott Gumprecht, jointly announced Tuesday that Orger Sibaja-Bolanos of Old Bridge has been charged with one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of third-degree aggravated assault and one count of third-degree unlicensed practice of medicine.

The charges stem from an investigation into events that allegedly took place last week.

Prosecutors say, citing a subsequent probe that a woman went to Sibaja-Bolanos' residence to receive medical treatment. Allegedly, Sibaja-Bolanos isolated the woman in a bedroom, sexually assaulted her and injected her with a substance.

The investigation determined Sibaja-Bolanos was not a medical doctor.

The following day Sibaja-Bolanos was arrested and charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Caffey of the Old Bridge Police Department at 732-721-5600 ext. 3203 or Detective Kevin Schroeck of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4194.

Attorney information for Sibaja-Bolanos was not immediately known.