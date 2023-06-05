Crime and Courts

Asbury Park

NJ man lured, kidnapped 11-year-old girl off street in broad daylight: MCPO

Raquan Folk was arrested a couple of days after the alleged incident

By NBC New York Staff

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and criminally charged with luring and kidnapping an 11-year-old girl off of a New Jersey street last week, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced Monday.

Raquan Folk, of Asbury Park, was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree luring a child, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child via sexual conduct, the prosecutor's office said.

The charges stem from an incident that allegedly took place at around 5:30 p.m. on May 30. It was around that time when the girl was walking on Ridge Avenue in Asbury Park when Folk pulled up to her in a white Kia and convinced her to get inside, according to a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department.

Folk allegedly then drove to Neptune Township, stopped the vehicle, and told the girl to undress, which led her to ask him to use a bathroom. When Folk stopped at a vehicle service station, the girl ran, flagged down a passerby, and was taken to the Neptune Township Police Department, prosecutors say.

Folk was subsequently arrested on Thursday and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with additional information, is urged to contact MCPO Det. Kayla Santiago at 800-533-7443.

