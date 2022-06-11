NJ Man Gets 14 Years for Shooting Woman Who Refused His Advances

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting a woman in the chest who told him "no," refusing his sexual advances in a Bronx apartment more than three years ago.

A jury found Kevin Hawse, 47, guilty of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the shooting on March 4, 2019.

The Union man had been accused of grabbing the woman's hair and dragging her from the apartment where he hit her over the head with a gun and shot her in the chest, District Attorney Darcel Clark said Friday.

Hawse fled the state, making it all the way to Los Angeles were he was arrested almost two months later, according to the district attorney's office.

“The defendant was told by the victim that she wasn’t interested in his advances. For saying no, she was grabbed, hit in the face with a gun, and shot in the chest. For the defendant’s violent and reprehensible actions, he will be heading to prison," Clark said.

The 47-year-old's victim was transported from the apartment off Hutchinson River Parkway to Lincoln Hospital where she was treated for her gunshot wound.