NJ Man Found Guilty of Murdering Father, Other Man Before Setting Fire to House

A 24-year-old man was found guilty of murdering his father and another man, before setting fire to his father's New Jersey home in an attempt to cover up the crime, according to prosecutors.

Jaree Kitchen was convicted last week of the murdering the two men as well as aggravated arson, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of desecrating human remains and tampering with evidence related to the murders, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced Friday.

Kitchen was found guilty after a two-week trial related to the November 2019 crime.

During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence allegedly showing that Kitchen returned to Jamesburg from Georgia to live with his father, Clifford Kitchen Jr., in a home on Sheridan Street.

However, according to prosecutors, soon after starting to live with his father, the two started having issues. On Nov. 4, 2019, the issues resulted in a physical altercation that ended with Jaree Kitchen stabbing to death both his father and Gregory Fisher, who also lived at the home.

Two days later, in what prosecutors say was an attempt to cover up the murders that took place inside the house, Jaree Kitchen set the house on fire.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on Oct. 28.