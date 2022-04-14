NJ Man Charged With Running Over Woman in Road Rage Incident

A New Jersey man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly ran down a woman in a road rage incident that was caught on video.

The footage filmed by a neighbor and aired on News12 New Jersey shows a car on a residential street in Elizabeth on Tuesday backing up and then chasing the woman onto a front lawn, where she slips and falls in front of the oncoming vehicle.

Police and prosecutors allege 56-year-old Vincent Jean of Elizabeth was involved in a minor traffic accident with the woman and began pursuing her after she began taking pictures of his car as he tried to flee. Jean allegedly drove over the victim, then backed up and drove over her again, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The Union County prosecutor’s office charged Jean with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other offenses.

Jean made an initial court appearance and was being held in the county jail pending a pretrial detention hearing next Tuesday. He didn’t have an attorney listed, according to the prosecutor’s office.