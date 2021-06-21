Crime and Courts

New Jersey

NJ Man Charged With Murder of Girlfriend in Weehawken

A suspect has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found dead in Weehawken, New Jersey, on Saturday.

Police say the woman's boyfriend, 22-year-old Joseph Palacios, had barricaded himself in an apartment of a family member in Union City while officers investigated the death of Michelle Paola Castillo Siguencia in the bathroom of an apartment on the 500 block of Hudson Avenue.

Authorities were able to take Palacios into custody and he was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a knife.

The cause and manner of Siguencia's death are still pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner, prosecutors said.

