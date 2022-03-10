NJ Man Charged With Murder in Child Abuse Death of 6-Year-Old Boy: Police

A New Jersey man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of a 6-year-old boy who had showed signs of abuse, officials said.

Christopher Gregor was charged with murder on Wednesday for the 2021 death of the boy who was in his care at the time of his death, according to the Ocea County Prosecutor's Office and Barnegat Township police.

The 6-year-old, identified by officials only as C.M., was pronounced dead at Southern Ocean Medical Center on April 2, 2021, with the medical examiner later determining that the child has suffered injuries from blunt force trauma. While investigating the death, law enforcement officials found that Gregor had allegedly abused the child in Barnegat, and charged the 29-year-old with endangering the welfare of a child.

On March 3, 2022, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office received a report indicating that the child died as a result of injuries to his chest and abdomen, and that the manner of death for C.M. was ruled to be homicide.

An investigation found that Gregor, who lives in Monroe Township, was in custody of the child when he suffered the ultimately life-ending injuries, and was responsible for the boy's death, officials said.

“I’m thankful for the collective effort of all of the law enforcement officers that participated in this very thorough and comprehensive investigation over the past 11 months. Today is the first step in bringing the person we believe is responsible for this young boy’s death to justice,” Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

Gregor was arrested on Wednesday, and remains in jail pending a detention hearing.