NJ Man Charged With Murder For Role in 4-Month-Old Daughter's Death

A New Jersey man was arrested and charged with murder following a grand jury indictment for his role in the death of his 4-month-old daughter in March 2018, prosecutors said.

Raul Torres was arrested Tuesday evening by North Bergen police following a traffic stop. The 27-year-old faces two second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child in addition to the first-degree murder charge, according to Hudson County prosecutors.

On Feb. 13, 2018, a Jersey City police officer contacted the Special Victims Unit at the prosecutor's office to report that a 4-month-old child was rushed to Jersey City Medical Center unresponsive and not breathing. The infant, later identified as Khaleesi Torres, had bruising on her forehead, a partial skull fracture and a subdural hemorrhage, SVU detectives were told.

The child was transferred to Newark Beth Israel, but died from the traumatic brain injuries less than three weeks later, on March 3.

Attorney information for Torres, who lives in North Bergen, was not immediately available.